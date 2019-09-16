Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holding Has Raised by Sfmg Llc; Cls Investments Has Decreased Cme Group (CME) Position as Stock Rose

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 4,262 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 51,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 168,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.63M shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs reported 0.4% stake. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.29% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 33,504 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 4,200 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Vanguard Group accumulated 26.75 million shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 67,719 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 117,900 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 11,457 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited reported 3,130 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 3.39% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 99,027 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0% or 500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 209,426 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,864 shares to 87,556 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 19,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,946 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,847 shares to 63,815 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 119,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 31.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.