Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holder Westpac Banking Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Stake

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 9,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 564,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 billion, down from 573,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.66M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 60,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 138,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, down from 198,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19,158 shares to 166,051 shares, valued at $34.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 106,176 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory invested in 21,672 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 6,282 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Vanguard Group Inc holds 8.34 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). D L Carlson Inv Gru has invested 0.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pennsylvania Trust Co accumulated 1,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Co owns 85,845 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management invested in 29,105 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.98% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,661 shares to 130,330 shares, valued at $13.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.04 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.