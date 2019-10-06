Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holder Invesco LTD Has Decreased Holding; Dycom Inds (DY) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Cut Stake by $3.37 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 58,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 61,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 458,816 shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 73,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 752,534 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12 million, down from 825,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.39 million shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 14,570 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 725,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ftb has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Of Vermont stated it has 500 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 861,715 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 45,900 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 32,325 are owned by Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Llc. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company holds 1,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 297,708 shares. Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Assetmark holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,467 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $73.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 285,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $49.74 million for 16.27 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.21M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.