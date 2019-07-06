Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Twin Securities Increased Holding by $7.80 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 69.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 401,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 576,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 1.34M shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 15,000 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has 151,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,295 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 49,137 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 6.55M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Whittier Tru reported 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 63,798 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 1.11M shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Com has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp holds 0.57% or 2.27 million shares. Clean Yield Gru invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eii Cap invested in 0.24% or 23,466 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 31,908 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.87M shares.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $47.52 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.