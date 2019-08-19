Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Both Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust 18 7.95 N/A 0.29 58.54 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 28 8.36 N/A 1.03 26.07

Table 1 demonstrates Physicians Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Physicians Realty Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 0.00% 2.3% 1.3% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Physicians Realty Trust has a 8.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Physicians Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 95.4%. Physicians Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.47% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Physicians Realty Trust 0.88% -0.46% -4.44% -3.75% 11.61% 7.36% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. -1.21% -1.28% -2.67% -4.33% 0.22% 6.4%

For the past year Physicians Realty Trust was more bullish than Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Healthcare Trust of America Inc. beats Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was founded on April 20, 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.