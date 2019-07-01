Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Market Valuation Rose While Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.57 Million; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Position

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 87,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,908 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 391,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 830,379 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 3.28 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,580 shares to 545 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,694 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $48.18M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

