Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holding Held by United Services Automobile Association; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Holding in Philip Morris International (PM) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 11,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.09 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 306,322 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75M, up from 745,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 30,347 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,660 shares to 30,357 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Etf (SPY).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,734 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% or 3,324 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 260,232 shares. Oakworth accumulated 5,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 4,205 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fidelity National Inc stated it has 224,600 shares. Davidson Advisors stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Altfest L J And Company holds 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 85,506 shares. American Natl Insurance Company Tx holds 0.18% or 37,760 shares. Laffer Invs stated it has 38,282 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 815 shares. Iowa Comml Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 6,559 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc reported 2,925 shares. Botty Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,600 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 109,900 shares to 617,601 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 28,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,685 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% or 228,407 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Daiwa Securities Gru invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinnacle Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Raymond James Fincl Inc reported 160,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 2.95M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 11,701 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 6.55M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Mariner Lc has 14,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Blair William & Il holds 10,940 shares. 825,662 were reported by Invesco Limited.