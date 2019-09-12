Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Gets Berenberg Civerage with $18.0000 Target; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Last Week

Berenberg analyst started coverage with a “Hold” rating on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) today and set a price target of $18.0000. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

Among 3 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Seattle Genetics has $95 highest and $6400 lowest target. $79.75’s average target is 12.56% above currents $70.85 stock price. Seattle Genetics had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. See Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $64.0000 75.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

05/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89 New Target: $90 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.04M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 62.75 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Physicians Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DOC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 18,450 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 37,765 shares. 1,500 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability. Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Virtu Fin Ltd invested in 11,457 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 799,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 58,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 81,773 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Diversified Tru reported 10,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Whittier reported 33 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 333,214 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $18.63’s average target is 7.56% above currents $17.32 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was downgraded by Capital One.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.48M shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold Seattle Genetics, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 244,068 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 546,315 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 1.47M shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 4,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 280 are held by Twin Tree L P. Platinum Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Legal General Grp Inc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 304,669 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 391 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 108,486 shares.

The stock increased 3.20% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 515,683 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c