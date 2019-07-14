Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Forms $17.55 Double Top; Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)’s Sentiment Is 2

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 funds started new or increased positions, while 8 sold and reduced holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 3.22 million shares, up from 3.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) formed double top with $18.43 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.55 share price. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has $3.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 22,730 shares traded. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) has risen 2.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.68% the S&P500.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $164.76 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund for 1.06 million shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 238,001 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 42,098 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 33,291 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. Capital One downgraded Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) rating on Thursday, May 2. Capital One has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18.7500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.