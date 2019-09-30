Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) EPS Estimated At $0.27; LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (LNVGF) Shorts Increased By 9.01%

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.27 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. DOC’s profit would be $50.04M giving it 16.47 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Physicians Realty Trust’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 581,396 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $18.19’s average target is 2.25% above currents $17.79 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17.5000 target. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Capital One to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Portformulas stated it has 3,083 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 861,715 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 118,356 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 3.46M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Benjamin F Edwards reported 3,531 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 207,362 shares. Moreover, Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has 0.14% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 66,807 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 44,468 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.08% or 40,662 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7.80M shares. Tekla Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 303,908 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate firm organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The Firm invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. It has a 64.46 P/E ratio. The Firm conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership , directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.