Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Ppl (PPL) Shorts Lowered By 0.78%

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. DOC’s profit would be $48.17 million giving it 16.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Physicians Realty Trust’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 89,121 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) had a decrease of 0.78% in short interest. PPL’s SI was 42.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.78% from 42.70 million shares previously. With 5.30 million avg volume, 8 days are for Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s short sellers to cover PPL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 487,362 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,601 are held by Profund Advisors Limited. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Franklin Resources reported 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Art Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.07% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 60,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 174,895 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Brinker Cap invested 0.08% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 73,285 are owned by Aqr Ltd Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.06% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 102,004 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 229,306 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 980,874 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited owns 17,587 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Company stated it has 88,434 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 502,629 are held by Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt.

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of DOC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Capital One downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $18.7500 target in Thursday, May 2 report.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup initiates Physicians Realty at neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Raises Tempur Sealy’s Target Price On Strong Q2, Positive Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate firm organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The Firm invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. It has a 57.51 P/E ratio. The Firm conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership , directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,255 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.09% or 136,260 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8,649 shares. 395 are owned by Cap Advisors Limited Ltd Llc. Security Natl Company invested in 0.05% or 5,074 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 1.36M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Kessler Inv Limited Com holds 0.85% or 26,710 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division invested 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 13,411 are held by Allstate Corporation. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 81,270 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 1,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated has invested 1.1% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $21.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”.