Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; 1st Source (SRCE) SI Increased By 1.37%

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) had an increase of 1.37% in short interest. SRCE’s SI was 236,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.37% from 233,300 shares previously. With 34,600 avg volume, 7 days are for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s short sellers to cover SRCE’s short positions. The SI to 1st Source Corporation’s float is 2.6%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 18,523 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. DOC’s profit would be $48.17M giving it 16.79 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Physicians Realty Trust’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 541,198 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). 171 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Llc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 473,979 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,021 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 3,300 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 13,017 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). D E Shaw holds 0% or 9,789 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt Communications owns 4,632 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 147,209 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 31,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 49 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 13,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 39,320 shares.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Legg Mason (LM) Rallies 41.1% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Capital One downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $18.7500 target in Thursday, May 2 report.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust’s 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate firm organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The Firm invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. It has a 58.01 P/E ratio. The Firm conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership , directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 31,908 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 41,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 2.87M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.02% or 192,395 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. 1,390 are owned by Sei Invs Company. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 12,378 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sandler Cap reported 530,000 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. 797,037 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 781,071 shares. Profund stated it has 13,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.