PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Sellers Increased By 8.64% Their Shorts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) had an increase of 8.64% in short interest. FOXF’s SI was 1.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.64% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 342,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s short sellers to cover FOXF’s short positions. The SI to Fox Factory Holding Corp’s float is 4.52%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 86,431 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Analysts expect PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 1.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, PHX Energy Services Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 353,200 shares traded or 928.96% up from the average. PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $165.83 million. The firm offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling , P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides survey management, gyro surveying, and streaming services, as well as Web remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Among 3 analysts covering PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PHX Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. Scotia Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, makes, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It has a 39.19 P/E ratio. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.