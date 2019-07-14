PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) latest ratings:

Analysts expect PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 1.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, PHX Energy Services Corp.'s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $166.98 million. The firm offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling , P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides survey management, gyro surveying, and streaming services, as well as Web remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Among 3 analysts covering PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PHX Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) on Thursday, February 28 to “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital upgraded the shares of PHX in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 2.26 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $33.04 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.