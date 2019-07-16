Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 41 2.87 N/A -0.38 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 933.86 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phunware Inc. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phunware Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Phunware Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Phunware Inc. was more bearish than My Size Inc.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.