Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Both Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 36 2.13 N/A -0.38 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 18.15 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phunware Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 27.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.42% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -48.6% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 88.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phunware Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.