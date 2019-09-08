Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

This is a contrast between Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 11 2.73 N/A -0.23 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.53 N/A -138.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phunware Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phunware Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 0.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Phunware Inc. was more bearish than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

Phunware Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.