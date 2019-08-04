Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Touches $1.62 Low on Aug, 4; Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $1.54 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.62 share price. This indicates more downside for the $63.00 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.54 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.15 million less. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 623,419 shares traded. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 83.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.48% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $75 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $87 Maintain

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. The company has market cap of $63.00 million. The Company’s platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel mobile application solutions.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

