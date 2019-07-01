Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Reaches $2.82 After 6.00% Down Move; Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) Sentiment Is 1.18

The stock of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.32% or $0.2899 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8201. About 801,573 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 27.78% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.21% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $109.67 million company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $2.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PHUN worth $6.58 million less.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (MNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.93 million shares, down from 1.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. The company has market cap of $109.67 million. The Company’s platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel mobile application solutions.

More notable recent Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phunware: High Potential But Currently Too Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Phunware Partners with Wave Financial for Initial Exchange Offerings and Listings of Phun Utility Token – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. for 67,173 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 20,483 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 417,420 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.06% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 197,924 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 13,579 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) has risen 3.76% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form F-10 Acreage Holdings, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caldwell and MNP Announce 2019 Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® Selection Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CB2 Insights Expands Board with Teladoc Executive Marc Adelson, Appoints David Danziger as Chairman and Adopts Advance Notice Bylaw – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $144.72 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.