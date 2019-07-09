Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Reaches $2.24 After 7.00% Up Move; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased By $3.25 Million Its Wex (WEX) Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 14.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 16,990 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 138,176 shares with $26.53 million value, up from 121,186 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $9.25B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $213.96. About 249,674 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

The stock of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 2.26M shares traded or 195.73% up from the average. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 27.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.21% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $87.11 million company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $2.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PHUN worth $6.10M more.

More notable recent Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phunware: High Potential But Currently Too Risky – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phunware Offers Phun Utility Token Globally – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 50 Points; Tyme Technologies Shares Surge – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. The company has market cap of $87.11 million. The Company’s platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel mobile application solutions.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 12,311 shares to 590,567 valued at $72.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 31,464 shares and now owns 456,640 shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was reduced too.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX, ChargePoint Boost EV Charging for Fleets Nationwide – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. WEX had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wolfe Research. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust.