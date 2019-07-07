Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Reaches $2.18 52-Week Low; SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA LUXEMBOURG OR (SMSOF) Shorts Down By 2.31%

The stock of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.07 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.18 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $84.78M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $2.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.24 million less. The stock decreased 9.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 1.41 million shares traded or 91.55% up from the average. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 27.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.21% the S&P500.

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA LUXEMBOURG OR (OTCMKTS:SMSOF) had a decrease of 2.31% in short interest. SMSOF’s SI was 6.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.31% from 7.07M shares previously. With 15,800 avg volume, 437 days are for SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA LUXEMBOURG OR (OTCMKTS:SMSOF)’s short sellers to cover SMSOF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 11,067 shares traded. Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSOF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. The company has market cap of $84.78 million. The Company’s platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel mobile application solutions.

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, and casual bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Hartmann, High Sierra, Gregory, Speck, Kamiliant, and Lipault brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, including department and specialty retail stores, mass merchants, catalog showrooms, and warehouse clubs, as well as through firm operated retail stores and e-commerce in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America.