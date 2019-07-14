Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Reaches $2.04 After 5.00% Down Move; Bank Of South Carolina Has 1 Sentiment

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold stock positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 278,875 shares, down from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

The stock of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 1.17 million shares traded or 78.56% up from the average. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 27.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.21% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $79.33M company. It was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $1.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PHUN worth $3.97M less.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 2,267 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 3.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BKSC News: 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of South Carolina Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKSC); 22/03/2018 Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bank of South Pacific To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Bank of South Carolina 1Q EPS 32c

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $103.77 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

More notable recent Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: JPM, BKSC – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BKSC, ACN, MKC, CPB, SNX – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of South Carolina declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 399 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 7,766 shares.