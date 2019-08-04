Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 34 2.02 N/A -0.23 0.00 Workday Inc. 198 14.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phunware Inc. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phunware Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Workday Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Workday Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 94.6% respectively. 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Workday Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Workday Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.