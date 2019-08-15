Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Contrasting side by side

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 28 1.95 N/A -0.23 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.68 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Phunware Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Upland Software Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Upland Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 19.13% and its average price target is $49.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while Upland Software Inc. has 61.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.