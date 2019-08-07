Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparing side by side

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 31 1.95 N/A -0.23 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.04 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phunware Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phunware Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 47.6%. Insiders held 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 31.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Phunware Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.