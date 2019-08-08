Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phunware Inc.
|31
|2.05
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|41
|4.34
|N/A
|1.16
|37.45
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phunware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Progress Software Corporation
|0.00%
|16.9%
|7.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 26.61%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Phunware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 94.4%. About 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
|Progress Software Corporation
|1.6%
|5.02%
|-3.82%
|22.57%
|17.89%
|21.98%
For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance.
Summary
Progress Software Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Phunware Inc.
Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.