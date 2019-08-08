Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 31 2.05 N/A -0.23 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.34 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phunware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 26.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phunware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 94.4%. About 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Phunware Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.