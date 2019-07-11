Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Contrasting side by side

Both Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 42 2.64 N/A -0.38 0.00 Intuit Inc. 242 10.94 N/A 5.63 43.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phunware Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phunware Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50

Intuit Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $251.58 average price target and a -9.58% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Phunware Inc. shares and 89.8% of Intuit Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Phunware Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -48.6% weaker performance while Intuit Inc. has 23.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Intuit Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.