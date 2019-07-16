Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Comparing side by side

Both Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 41 2.59 N/A -0.38 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 18.65 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phunware Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Phunware Inc. shares and 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Phunware Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.42% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32%

For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while Intellicheck Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.