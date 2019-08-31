Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 13 2.61 N/A -0.23 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.37 N/A 0.38 37.10

In table 1 we can see Phunware Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phunware Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. GlobalSCAPE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 24.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 230.03% stronger performance.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phunware Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.