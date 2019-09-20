Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) Reaches $27.27 After 6.00% Up Move; Fluidigm (FLDM) Has 1.7 Sentiment

The stock of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 457,732 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $962.21 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $28.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PHR worth $57.73 million more.

Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.68, from 3.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 78 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 46 reduced and sold holdings in Fluidigm Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 53.97 million shares, down from 94.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fluidigm Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 30 Increased: 45 New Position: 33.

Among 2 analysts covering Phreesia (NYSE:PHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phreesia has $3300 highest and $3300 lowest target. $33’s average target is 21.01% above currents $27.27 stock price. Phreesia had 4 analyst reports since July 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $962.21 million. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It currently has negative earnings. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. The company has market cap of $400.76 million. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.83 million activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation for 297,800 shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 240,000 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 735,388 shares.

Analysts await Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Fluidigm Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 538,795 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes