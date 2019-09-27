Photronics (PLAB) Stake Has Raised by D-E Shaw & Company Inc; Mitek Sys (MITK) Stock Value Declined While Harvest Management Trimmed Its Holding by $387,000

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 148,617 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 51,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 539,272 shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 71,019 shares to 3,214 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tronox Holdings Plc by 63,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,766 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 82,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Segall Bryant Hamill reported 0.04% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 100,839 shares. Macquarie Group Limited, Australia-based fund reported 5,185 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0% or 40,759 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Company holds 0.32% or 154,570 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 121,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 1.26M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Walthausen And Co holds 0.15% or 136,757 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photronics Welcomes Mary Paladino to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Photronics Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Photronics Inc (PLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 18.52 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mitek Systems – Growing Importance Of Identity Products – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “Mitek’s Mobile Capture and Digital Identity Software Upgraded for Desktop Browsers | INN – Investing News Network” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 46,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 26,757 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 64,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 63,626 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prentiss Smith And Comm Inc reported 1.38% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Citigroup has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 7,500 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 145 shares. Granite Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.07M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 136,732 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 59,410 shares stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 16,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.