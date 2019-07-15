Photronics (PLAB) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Ulysses Management Increases Stake in Blackstone Group (BX)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 6.40 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 14/03/2018 – China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 182,031 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.95B shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 3.64 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,454 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares to 8,068 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,776 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).