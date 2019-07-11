Photronics (PLAB) Share Value Declined While Donald Smith & Company Decreased Stake by $11.33 Million; Corecommodity Management Increases Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK)

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 91,053 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 104.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 15,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,128 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 14,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 390,187 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.06% or 2,313 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 197,325 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 418,616 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 2.53% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pictet North America, Switzerland-based fund reported 8,508 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,139 shares. American National Ins Co Tx holds 32,645 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 52,633 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 327,131 shares. 13,494 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Braun Stacey Associates invested in 64,639 shares. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0.16% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,735 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $303,384 activity. FIEDEROWICZ WALTER M had sold 21,000 shares worth $216,720. Another trade for 5,600 shares valued at $59,752 was made by Progler Christopher J on Friday, February 1. TYSON MITCHELL G also sold $19,992 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on Monday, January 28. 1,000 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares with value of $9,250 were bought by JORDAN JOHN P.

