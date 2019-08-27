Photronics Inc. (PLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.17 N/A 0.50 19.26 Synopsys Inc. 120 6.32 N/A 3.91 33.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Photronics Inc. and Synopsys Inc. Synopsys Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Photronics Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Synopsys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5% Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Photronics Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Synopsys Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Photronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Synopsys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Photronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Photronics Inc. and Synopsys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synopsys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Synopsys Inc.’s potential upside is 9.66% and its consensus target price is $149.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.5% of Photronics Inc. shares and 94.6% of Synopsys Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Photronics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Synopsys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6%

For the past year Photronics Inc. had bearish trend while Synopsys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Synopsys Inc. beats Photronics Inc.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.