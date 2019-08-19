Photronics Inc. (PLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.11 N/A 0.50 19.26 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.23 N/A 1.48 15.26

In table 1 we can see Photronics Inc. and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Photronics Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Photronics Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

Photronics Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Photronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Photronics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Photronics Inc. and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 93.9%. 1.2% are Photronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64%

For the past year Photronics Inc. had bearish trend while Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats Photronics Inc.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.