Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) EPS Estimated At $0.10; 3 Analysts Covering International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. PLAB’s profit would be $6.71 million giving it 22.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Photronics, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 153,479 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City

Among 6 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. See International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Upgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $143.0000 160.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $168.0000 172.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $133 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $137 New Target: $151 Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $143 Maintain

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42.14 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $15.28M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 114,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Co owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 166,120 shares. The California-based Cap Fincl Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc owns 46,583 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 9,169 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 32,527 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 20,195 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 2.05 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,766 shares. Johnson Finance has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.19% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 116,439 shares. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). White Pine Limited Com has 0.15% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,182 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $13.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 36.7 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages International Flavors and Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 1.22M shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Photronics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Limited Liability Com reported 567,500 shares. Pinebridge L P accumulated 0.02% or 82,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,041 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 10.03M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 206,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 28,117 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 573,366 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 10,112 shares. Citadel Ltd Com owns 14,798 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 62,672 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Parkside National Bank And Tru holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 100,839 shares.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $598.90 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,250 activity. JORDAN JOHN P bought 1,000 shares worth $9,250.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Photronics (PLAB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photronics Receives Supplier Award from Analog Devices – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Northland Starts Photronics (PLAB) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.