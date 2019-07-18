Photronics Inc. (PLAB) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.06 N/A 0.51 17.27 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 25 2.88 N/A 1.84 14.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Photronics Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Photronics Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Photronics Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Photronics Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.7% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Photronics Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Photronics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Photronics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Photronics Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 73.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Photronics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -7.14% -2.75% -21.56% -8.49% 9.81% -8.68% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. -3.08% -4.53% 10.49% 14.07% -4.43% 17.43%

For the past year Photronics Inc. had bearish trend while Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Photronics Inc.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.