Photronics Inc. (PLAB) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Comparison side by side

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.34 N/A 0.50 19.26 KLA Corporation 121 5.06 N/A 8.18 16.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. KLA Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Photronics Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than KLA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5% KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Risk and Volatility

Photronics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, KLA Corporation has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Photronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, KLA Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Photronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KLA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Photronics Inc. and KLA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KLA Corporation 0 3 9 2.75

Meanwhile, KLA Corporation’s average target price is $146.79, while its potential downside is -0.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.5% of Photronics Inc. shares and 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares. Photronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, KLA Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year Photronics Inc. had bearish trend while KLA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Photronics Inc.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.