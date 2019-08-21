Photronics Inc. (PLAB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Photronics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Photronics Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Photronics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.10% 3.50% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Photronics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. N/A 9 19.26 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Photronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Photronics Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Photronics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

The competitors have a potential upside of 49.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Photronics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Photronics Inc. had bearish trend while Photronics Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Photronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Photronics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Photronics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Photronics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Photronics Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Photronics Inc.’s competitors are 25.46% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Photronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Photronics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.