Photronics Inc. (PLAB) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Comparing side by side

Both Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.38 N/A 0.50 19.26 ACM Research Inc. 16 2.84 N/A 0.62 28.25

Table 1 demonstrates Photronics Inc. and ACM Research Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ACM Research Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Photronics Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than ACM Research Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Photronics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, ACM Research Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Photronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Photronics Inc. and ACM Research Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACM Research Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ACM Research Inc.’s potential upside is 44.03% and its consensus target price is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Photronics Inc. and ACM Research Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 10.7%. 1.2% are Photronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of ACM Research Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2%

For the past year Photronics Inc. had bearish trend while ACM Research Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ACM Research Inc. beats Photronics Inc.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.