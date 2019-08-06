Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Annex Advisory Services Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $2.36 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 60.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Annex Advisory Services Llc holds 19,186 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 48,703 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 4.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. PLAB’s profit would be $6.71M giving it 21.80 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Photronics, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 110,489 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Photronics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 156,107 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 62,298 shares. Vanguard stated it has 4.46M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 31,055 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 120,239 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Meeder Asset holds 0.02% or 22,752 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,485 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 63,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Citigroup has 43,515 shares.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $584.81 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,250 activity. JORDAN JOHN P also bought $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 13,961 shares to 449,017 valued at $51.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 83,982 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Spdr Series Trust (THRK) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.11 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.