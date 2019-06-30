Photronics Com (PLAB) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $811,017 as Market Value Declined; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Boosted Its Holding by $18.37 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (PLAB) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 90,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 115,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 464,556 shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 592,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.67M, up from 807,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 7.42 million shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 154,037 shares to 600,562 shares, valued at $31.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 40,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,188 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Eurp (DBEU).

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 20.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $925,173 activity. TYSON MITCHELL G also sold $19,992 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on Monday, January 28. KIRLIN PETER S sold 11,024 shares worth $104,287. Shares for $16,170 were sold by Burr Richelle E on Monday, February 4. FIEDEROWICZ WALTER M sold 21,000 shares worth $216,720. 22,000 shares were sold by MACRICOSTAS GEORGE, worth $221,270 on Tuesday, January 8. JORDAN JOHN P had bought 1,000 shares worth $9,250.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 9,110 shares to 31,760 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NYSE:NPO) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Pcl has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 157,848 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 570,677 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 633,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 30,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 22,752 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 43,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 82,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Donald Smith & Co Inc reported 2.35 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 45,522 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability has 59,050 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Quantum Cap Mngmt invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Moreover, First Advsr LP has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

