Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Valuation Rose While International Value Advisers Lifted Stake; Maximus (MMS) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding by $8.82 Million as Share Price Rose

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 53,125 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 187,263 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 12,519 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 199 shares. 3,900 were reported by Schroder Invest Gru. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 23,819 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,443 shares. Elk Creek Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 95,678 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 140,865 shares. Meritage Mngmt reported 0.58% stake. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,638 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.03% or 12,638 shares. Riverbridge Prns holds 0.73% or 531,198 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 161,050 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.14% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BetterInvesting Magazine Releases September Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors’ Informational And Educational Use – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia, Indiana, New York and Texas Recognized as Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS (MMS) to Acquire US Federal Citizen Engagement Centers for $400 Million in Cash – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Phoenix New Media Announces Full Compliance with Government Notice – PR Newswire” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phoenix New Media: Special Dividend, Strong Asset Value, Strong Brand, And Weak Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Phoenix New Media (FENG) Agrees to Sell 32% Stake in Particle Inc. to Run Liang Tai Management Ltd. fir $448M – StreetInsider.com” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks end slightly lower after strong jobs report puts Fed rate cuts in question – MarketWatch” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares to 54,961 shares, valued at $64.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,507 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).