Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Valuation Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Cut by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding by $658,193 as Stock Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 309,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 29,295 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 417,574 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Phoenix New Media Announces Further Update on Proposed Sale of Investment in Yidian – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phoenix New Media grows revenues, swings to loss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) CEO Derek Feng on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rare Earths Weaponization: It’s A Thing And It’s Lifting This ETF – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 1.96M shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $30.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

