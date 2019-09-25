Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Shareholder International Value Advisers Raised Its Position; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Holding in Donaldson (DCI) Cut as Market Value Declined

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 16,278 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 495,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 11.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604.04M, down from 12.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 432,151 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News for Aug 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nypost.com published: “Stocks surge as US and China set trade talks – New York Post” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., Joins Therapeutic Solutions International as Chief Scientific Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Techcrunch.com‘s news article titled: “Ruhnn, a Chinese startup that makes influencers, raises $125M in U.S. IPO – TechCrunch” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 316,403 shares to 5.57 million shares, valued at $221.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 293,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82M shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donaldson’s Earnings Preview – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Co (DCI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares to 446,061 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).