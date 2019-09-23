Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Shareholder International Value Advisers Lifted Its Holding by $837,027 as Shares Declined; As Apogee Enterprisesinc Com Stk Usd0.33 1/3 (APOG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Raised Its Stake

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 116,594 shares traded or 44.86% up from the average. Phcnix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Apogee Enterprisesinc Com Stk Usd0.33 1/3 (APOG) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 87,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 356,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, up from 268,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Apogee Enterprisesinc Com Stk Usd0.33 1/3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 134,448 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Llc has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Delphi Ma has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 66,440 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 97,432 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 162,800 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 90,699 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.07% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Riverhead Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Next Fin Gp Incorporated accumulated 4 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Engaged Ltd stated it has 1.69M shares or 8.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.03% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 97,448 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.2% or 15,550 shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 107,284 shares to 419,169 shares, valued at $27.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Incorporated Msci France Etf (EWQ) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,073 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp Common Stock Usd0.010000.

