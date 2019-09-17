Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding Maintained by International Value Advisers Llc; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake as Share Price Rose

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 24,412 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, down from 10,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $341.12. About 226,110 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 69.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

