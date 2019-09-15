Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding Has Lifted by International Value Advisers Llc; Evercore (EVR) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 73,626 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 34,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 63,436 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 98,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 568,714 shares traded or 45.38% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.1% or 465,707 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 76,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 288 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 12,824 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 917,293 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 1,670 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability reported 5,557 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Company has 590 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 112,933 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 10,157 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Pier Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.26% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 198,133 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,207 shares to 701,577 shares, valued at $33.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).