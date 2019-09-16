Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holder International Value Advisers Has Increased Its Stake by $837,027 as Stock Value Declined; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG) Position by $1.16 Million

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 73,573 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG) by 156.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 13,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 22,535 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Gp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 188,658 shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,786 shares to 98,600 shares, valued at $35.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,988 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 2,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 29,712 shares. Eminence Cap Lp holds 314,537 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 24,464 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 249,221 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 11 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 9,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 66,375 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 3,643 shares. Cornerstone owns 15 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Morgan Stanley holds 1.39M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.07% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 19,439 shares.

