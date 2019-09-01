Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Sogou Inc. 5 1.52 N/A 0.20 18.66

Table 1 demonstrates Phoenix New Media Limited and Sogou Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Phoenix New Media Limited and Sogou Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sogou Inc. is $3.9, which is potential -11.16% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.8% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares and 23.9% of Sogou Inc. shares. Phoenix New Media Limited’s share held by insiders are 24.73%. Comparatively, 20.85% are Sogou Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Sogou Inc.

Summary

Sogou Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Phoenix New Media Limited.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.